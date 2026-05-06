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Residential quarter A louer appartement 3 pieces a ashdod quartier city

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,870
;
3
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ID: 38844
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaZionut, 125

About the complex

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For rent – 3-room apartment in Ashdod – District City Located on Hatsionout Street, right in the heart of the City district in Ashdod, this pleasant 3-room apartment enjoys an ideal location, close to shops, transport, schools and all amenities. Characteristics: 3 pieces Mamad Air conditioning Private parking Central location, close to everything Available from 1 September. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer appartement 3 pieces a ashdod quartier city
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,870
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