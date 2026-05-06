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Residential quarter Superbe appartement dans le vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
10
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ID: 38345
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nordau Avenue, 31

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, a few steps from the sea. New building. Delivery for May 2026. 4th floor with elevator. 3 rooms. 2 bathrooms. 81.5 m2 + 9 m2 of terrace in front. Price: 5,255,000 sh.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
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