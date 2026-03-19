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Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
;
8
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ID: 35936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot Rothschild, 112

About the complex

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UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dressing room • 1 bathroom, 1 toilet • Fully furnished • 90 m2 + 100 m2 • Private garden with swimming pool • Private parking Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit. We speak French, English and Hebrew.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,21M
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