  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter A saisir magnifique appartement zen de 4 pieces a cote de la reserve naturelle de hadera

Residential quarter A saisir magnifique appartement zen de 4 pieces a cote de la reserve naturelle de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$767,520
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38544
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaDudaim, Stationary food truck

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement familial dexception au coeur de la moshava germanit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec ascenseur parking cave et balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod superbe appartement de 4 pieces avec suite parentale dans le quartier youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$770,800
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,608
You are viewing
Residential quarter A saisir magnifique appartement zen de 4 pieces a cote de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$767,520
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiryat shmuel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,608
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Residential quarter Har homa vue degagee
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, in Har Homa district. Recent building. Well arranged apartment with an open view. 3rd floor with elevator. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 110m2 + 15m2 terrace. 2 parking spaces. 3 exhibitions. Price: 3 650 000 sh
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications