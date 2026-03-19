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Residential quarter Emplacement calme et pastoral

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
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2
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ID: 36093
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Borochov, 35

About the complex

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4 room apartment in Kiryat Yovel, near the Beit Vagan district. With urban renewal project potential (Pinouy-Binouy) - 60% of co-owners have already signed. A real opportunity to seize!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Emplacement calme et pastoral
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
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