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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,34M
;
8
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ID: 38670
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,34M
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