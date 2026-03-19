Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord

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Dizengoff, 312 The Great Synagogue of North Tel Aviv
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Luxury duplex in the Old North!
In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale!
100 m2 living space + large sun terrace
Entrance floor: spacious living room, kitchen, guest toilet and huge front terrace of 20 m2
Lower level:
Comfortable parental suite
Secure room (Mamad) + extra room
Bathroom with toilet
Ideal extra space for an office or a family room
Price : 6,720,000 ILS
Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit. We speak French, English and Hebrew.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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