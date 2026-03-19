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Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
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7
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ID: 35935
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 312 The Great Synagogue of North Tel Aviv

About the complex

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Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious living room, kitchen, guest toilet and huge front terrace of 20 m2 Lower level: Comfortable parental suite Secure room (Mamad) + extra room Bathroom with toilet Ideal extra space for an office or a family room Price : 6,720,000 ILS Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit. We speak French, English and Hebrew.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
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