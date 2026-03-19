  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces en plein centre ville recent

Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces en plein centre ville recent

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$520,200
06/05/2026
$520,200
05/05/2026
$517,140
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 35647
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Neve Shalom, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 4 rooms downtown

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,99M
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Habiter a ir yamim haradasha
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,23M
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,30M
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces en plein centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$520,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$952,000
Penthouse 5 single rooms upstairs in small building of 5 floors. Very well furnished, terrace with permission to build a swimming pool
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,000
Apartment 5 rooms in small building 1 minute from the lake, 1st floor, 2 terraces, very invested
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,40M
Nice cottage of 7 rooms with large basement. Spacious, large garden. Ideal for a family, the rooms are large, pleasant and bright. Close to schools and amenities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications