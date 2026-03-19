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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue dizengoff tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$878,800
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6
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ID: 35987
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

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Apartment 2 rooms of 40 m2 Located on the 1st floor on Dizengoff Street, near Jabotinsky, in the heart of Tel Aviv. The area offers a complete urban life, combining shops, cafes, restaurants and accessibility. The property was designed by an architect, with optimized layout and neat finishes, and benefits from an elevator in the building. Miklat next to the building. Price requested: NIS 2,600,000.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$878,800
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