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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bien agence

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,15M
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7
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ID: 38663
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Exodus, 16

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bien agence
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,15M
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