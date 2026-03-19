  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique

Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
1
Leave a request
ID: 36095
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Anilevitch, 71

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional penthouse with breathtaking views! Discover this splendid 4 rooms of 117 m2, designed with care and refinement, combining luxury, comfort and high quality materials. A huge terrace of 25 m2 facing the sky offers an unobstructed view and bathe the apartment with natural light. The master suite has its own private bathroom, and every detail of the apartment has been designed to offer a unique quality of life. Located in a modern and upscale building, with very high standing finishes, the property also includes 2 private parking spaces and an adjoining cellar. A rare good, an opportunity not to be missed to live comfort, elegance and the exception.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter Cout de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionelles
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$9,90M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$828,100
Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,38M
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,86M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Show all Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,20M
BZH Take this opportunity: to acquire a beautiful warm house in the popular Hamochava street! - Cottage of 5.5 well maintained rooms of about 150 m2, - Large neat garden of 250 m2, with fruit trees, - Warm and cosy living room, - Cashier kitchen with 2 sinks and dining area, - A secure half…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,68M
Luxury 4 bedroom apartment in Baka, Jerusalem. A rare opportunity right next to the park, in the heart of Baka. This completely renovated and brand new apartment extends over 150 m2 and has been designed and finished according to the highest standards. Features of the property: 4 spacious an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamad. Building with a quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020. Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S. 300 meters from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications