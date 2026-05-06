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Residential quarter Proche mer kerem hateimanim

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
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4
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ID: 38330
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 5

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, near Ben-Yehuda and Kerem Hateimanim 4th floor with elevator 2 pieces 57m2 + 13m2 terrace Possibility of dividing the living room to create an additional bedroom Mamad 2 exhibitions : South, East Price: 3,450,000 Mendel Hagege HM-INVEST.co.il Israel(+972) : 052,577,50,44 France(+33) : 01,77,38,01,19

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Proche mer kerem hateimanim
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
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