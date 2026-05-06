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Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod superbe appartement de 4 pieces avec suite parentale dans le quartier youd bet

Ashdod, Israel
from
$770,800
;
4
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ID: 38830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod superbe appartement de 4 pieces avec suite parentale dans le quartier youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$770,800
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