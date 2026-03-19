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Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,48M
06/05/2026
$1,48M
05/05/2026
$1,47M
;
6
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ID: 35620
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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New 5-room apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on the 14th, 15th and 18th floors in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem. Close to tram and shops. Open view. Parking and cellar included. Immediate entry. Price from 4.350.000 shekels, excluding our agency fees.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,48M
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