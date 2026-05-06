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Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable

Hadera, Israel
from
$672,400
;
11
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ID: 38605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Hadera, Israel
from
$672,400
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