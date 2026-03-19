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Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
6
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ID: 36004
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dov Hoz, 5

About the complex

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Apartment redone High floor with elevator Fully clear view Private parking 5 minutes walk from the beach Without works Free immediately CASE TO BE SEIZED

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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