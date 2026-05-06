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Residential quarter Ramat gan vue mer

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,60M
;
11
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ID: 38324
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Zisman Shalom

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Ramat-Gan, in the Bourse district, at the border of Tel-Aviv. Beautiful tour with guard 24/7, gym, sauna and party room. 18th floor with elevator. 5 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 W.C. 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 with sea view. 2 parking spaces. Very bright. Exhibitions: South, West and North from the terrace. Price: 4,890,000

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
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Residential quarter Ramat gan vue mer
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,60M
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