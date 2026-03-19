  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,53M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 36035
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David HaMelekh, 33

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building of high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,94M
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,10M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,05M
Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$490,100
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,53M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$963,300
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, near the promenade of HaMesila Park that leads directly to Moshava Germanit, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre and Talpiot supermarkets — everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz, with …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Show all Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,82M
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 meters by 4 meters. On the ground floor living room kitchen and mamad and on the 1st floor 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a terrace Exceptional villa a few minutes from Ashdod, not serious abstain Please
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,98M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications