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Residential quarter Villa dexception A ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$14,50M
;
11
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ID: 36872
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Alexander Zaid

About the complex

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A rare and prestigious property combining elegance, impressive volumes and ultra-high-end services. Built on a plot of 600 m2, this sumptuous villa develops 350 m2 of living space designed in every detail to offer absolute comfort and a unique art of living. Majestic reception areas, luxurious finishes, noble materials, luxury cuisine, spacious suites and exceptional brightness create a refined and exclusive atmosphere. Outside, a magnificent private swimming pool fits perfectly into an intimate and elegant environment, ideal to receive and enjoy the full Ashdod climate. A rare address for a demanding clientele looking for an exceptional property combining prestige, comfort and impeccable quality.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa dexception A ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$14,50M
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