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Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,37M
;
10
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ID: 35934
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaRav Kook, 22

About the complex

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FOR SALE Discover this beautiful apartment in a renovated historic building, just 100 meters from the sea. Characteristics: • Area: 80 m2 + balcony of 5 m2 • Floor: 2nd with lift • Arrangement: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms • Parking: 2 places Quiet street near the Royal Beach Hotel A unique blend of historical charm and modern comfort, ideal as a main residence or investment. Price: 7,000,000 Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,37M
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