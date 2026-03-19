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Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
06/05/2026
$1,60M
05/05/2026
$1,60M
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3
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ID: 35603
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mehalkei HaMayim, 21

About the complex

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New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canyon Hadar, near Emek Refaim. Seven-storey building available in March 2026. Pinoui/binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom. Latest 4 room apartments, ground floor: - 131 m2 and 28 m2 garden at 5.270.000 sh - 113 m2 and 35 m2 garden at 4.720 000 sh Prices are subject to change and do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes. For more information or to arrange a visit.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
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