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Residential quarter Gilo 3 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,600
;
8
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ID: 38399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Laish, 401

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Gilo 3 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,600
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