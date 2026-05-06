  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,75M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 38440
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 178

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,02M
Residential quarter Emplacement calme et pastoral
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Residential quarter Mekor haim 2 pieces neuf avec balcon vue ouverte et grande cave
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,968
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 piEces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,75M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$564,160
Apartment 3.5 rooms for sale Jerusalem Street – Rishon LeZion Looking for an excellent apartment to live or invest in? This one could be exactly what you need! Property Details: ? 3.5 pieces ? About 70 m2 ? 3rd floor on 3 ? One apartment per floor – maximum privacy and quiet ? Especially qu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications