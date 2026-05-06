Residential quarter Superbe appartement 3 pieces au coeur de tel aviv

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In the popular Rothschild district, just a stone's throw from Rothschild Boulevard, discover this exceptional apartment located in a Bauhaus building. This rare property combines historical charm and modernity.
Characteristics of the apartment :
• 3 spacious rooms, 70 m2 with mamad
• 2 sunny balconies (attached to the living room and one bedroom)
• Located on the 2nd floor with elevator
• High ceilings, wooden electric shutters, double glazing windows
• East-West exposure, bright and airy
• Building completely renovated in 2012
Sales price: 3,990,000 ILS
A unique opportunity to acquire a property in a historic building, in the heart of the vibrant Tel Aviv. Contact us for a visit!
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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