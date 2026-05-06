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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 3 pieces au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,31M
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10
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ID: 38329
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Barzilai, 5

About the complex

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In the popular Rothschild district, just a stone's throw from Rothschild Boulevard, discover this exceptional apartment located in a Bauhaus building. This rare property combines historical charm and modernity. Characteristics of the apartment : • 3 spacious rooms, 70 m2 with mamad • 2 sunny balconies (attached to the living room and one bedroom) • Located on the 2nd floor with elevator • High ceilings, wooden electric shutters, double glazing windows • East-West exposure, bright and airy • Building completely renovated in 2012 Sales price: 3,990,000 ILS A unique opportunity to acquire a property in a historic building, in the heart of the vibrant Tel Aviv. Contact us for a visit!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 3 pieces au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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