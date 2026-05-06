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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin dans un immeuble neuf en construction

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin dans un immeuble neuf en construction
1
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ID: 38285
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Shaprut, 13

About the complex

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New apartment for sale 13-15 Ben Street Shafrot, in a new prestigious real estate program signed ALMI Under construction. An apartment with garden with optimal layout is offered! 94 m2 of living space + 37 m2 of garden. 3.5 pieces. In a luxury building. Underground parking. Monthly rent during construction: 6,900 NIS. Planned delivery: 2028.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin dans un immeuble neuf en construction
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
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