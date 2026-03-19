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Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres demande

Kfar Saba, Israel
from
$4,19M
;
8
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ID: 35663
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Kfar Saba
  • Address
    Shoshana Damari

About the complex

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5 PARTS – DEGAGATED VIEW – LUMINOUS Apartment of 5 rooms with an area of 128 m2 net (167 m2 arnona), enjoying a nice open view. ✔️ Exhibition South-East, very bright ✔️ Open kitchen and pleasant living space ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 2 parking spaces ✔️ Cave A functional apartment, well oriented, with real potential for a family.

Location on the map

Kfar Saba, Israel
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Residential quarter Kfar saba quartier calme et tres demande
Kfar Saba, Israel
from
$4,19M
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