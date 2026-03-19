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Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied

Netanya, Israel
from
$3,29M
;
5
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ID: 35786
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 3

About the complex

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A fast-growing coastal city, Netanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem street, just 2 minutes from the beaches, this apartment formerly 5 rooms converted into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes on 130 m2. Located on the 7th floor, it enjoys a nice 16 m2 mirpeset, ideal for enjoying the outdoors all year round. ✔️ Parking ✔️ Cave ✔️ Nice reception area ✔️ Family potential or secondary residence A real opportunity on the sector.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,29M
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