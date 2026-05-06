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Residential quarter Proche mer bograshov mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$869,200
;
6
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ID: 38365
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 7

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, close to Bograshov and the sea! Recent building 3rd floor with elevator 2 pieces Mamad 38m2 + 6m2 balcony Calm and bright 2 exhibitions : South, West Perfect for an investment as well as living there Price: 2 650 000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Proche mer bograshov mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$869,200
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New for sale exclusively 80 Shenkin Street (Yehuda Halevi Street corner) Near the tramway In a recent building of 2012 (next renovated) Apartment 2 rooms 50 m2 living space + a square balcony of 14 m2 Mamad Chamber Functional and luminous Second floor With elevator Basement parking
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