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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse proche mer vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,18M
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10
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ID: 38314
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 213

About the complex

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Superb Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, just steps from the sea! New building. 7th floor on 7 with direct elevator in the apartment. 4.5 rooms. 2 bathrooms. 132m2 + 33m2 of roof terrace with sea view. 4 exhibitions. Mamad. Price: 9,690,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse proche mer vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,18M
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