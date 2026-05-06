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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour yoo a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
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9
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ID: 38262
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nisim Aloni, 10 zmrt G

About the complex

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YOO Tower, Nissim Aloni Street, Tel Aviv The Tel Aviv YOO Tower offers a concept inspired by Starck's universe, combining luxury, opulence, humour and unprecedented style. Built with exceptional materials and craftsmanship. Apartment located on the 8th floor with an unobstructed view northwest. Superb spacious apartment: • 188 m2 living space • 10 m2 of sunny terrace • 4.5 pieces • Secured room (Mamad) • Large master suite with dressing room • Two full bathrooms • Additional guest toilets • 2 private parking spaces registered in the cadastre Benefits of the building: • Spa • Sauna • Swimming pool • Sports hall • 24/7 caretaker

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour yoo a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
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