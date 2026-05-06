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Residential quarter Montefiore 2 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$770,800
;
9
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ID: 38348
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Montefiore, 36

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the district of Montefiore near Azrieli, tram, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants. Recent building in 2008. 1st floor on 6 with elevator. Two rooms. 36.5m2 + 5m2 balcony in front. Mamad. Two exhibitions. Calm and bright. Price: 2,350,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Montefiore 2 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$770,800
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