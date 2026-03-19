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Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$608,600
06/05/2026
$608,600
05/05/2026
$605,020
;
10
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ID: 35540
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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In the Agamim district, 50 meters from the lake, in a beautiful recent building, spacious and neat 4-room apartment with adjacent cellar.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$608,600
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