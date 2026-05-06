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Residential quarter Park hayarkon 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
;
7
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ID: 38319
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 58

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in the old north of Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Park Hayarkon Building with Tama 38 potential 3rd floor on 3 without elevator 91.5m2 3 pieces To be renovated 1 parking lot 2 exhibitions : South, East Price: 5,300,000 For more information: Mendel Hagege HM-INVEST.co.il Israel (+972) : 052,577,50,44 France (+33) : 01.77,38,01,19

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Park hayarkon 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
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