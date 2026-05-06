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Residential quarter Tour midtown 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
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7
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ID: 38334
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Derekh Namir

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the beautiful Midtown Tower! The tower is located in the centre of Tel Aviv, near the gardens of Sarona, Azrieli, the city centre and easily accessible by public transport, with entrance and exit from the city. The building offers comprehensive services, including a luxurious lobby with 24/7 guard, gym and outdoor pool and more! The apartment is bright and comfortable and offers a pleasant living experience. Floor: 26th with 6 elevators 3 pieces 68 m2 + 10 m2 terrace 1 parking space Price: 3,490,000 sh Rental at 8,500 sh/month

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tour midtown 3 pieces
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from
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