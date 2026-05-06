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Residential quarter Magnifique 45 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,65M
;
11
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ID: 36890
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Soutine, 15

About the complex

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For exclusive sale, close to Rabin Square and Ben Gurion. 15, rue Soutine In a new high quality project signed Horizon. 4.5 room apartment! Built area: 100 m2 14 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor with open view Bright and beautifully arranged! Orientation: South and East 2 bathrooms and toilets A bedroom overlooking the balcony, a mamad, a master bedroom and a small room perfect for an office. Practical underground parking at level 1 Large storage space (cave) adjacent to the parking lot

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 45 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,65M
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