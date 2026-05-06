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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$455,920
;
6
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ID: 38640
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaLilac

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$455,920
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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the western part of Florentine New and quality building Beautiful lobby Open view High floor with elevators 2 pieces 40m2 + 6m2 balcony Mamak (Mamad upstairs) 1 parking lot Rented at 7,500h/month until the end of the year Price: 3,250,000sh
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