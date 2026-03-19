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Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m ramot alef jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,80M
;
12
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ID: 35623
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Lewi Lipski, 42

About the complex

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Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, without elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-West. Possibility to make a succah in the courtyard, and an elevator in the building. Price: 2,800 000 sh This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,80M
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