  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin

Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,55M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 35959
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, Levinsky Toast

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin Located on Gruzenberg Street, just a few steps from the market, the beach and the most vibrant places in Tel Aviv, this rare penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and privileged location. Property Details: 3 rooms (2 bedrooms — including a secure room mamad + living room) 2 bathrooms 4th floor with elevator 92.2 m2 inside 28.2 m2 of sunny terrace 83.3 m2 of private rooftop 2 private parking spaces ( robotised system) Rooftop space: Private Jacuzzi Outdoor Kitchen & BBQ Area A perfect outdoor space to receive, relax and enjoy the city view. Price: 10,500,000 For an exclusive visit and more details, contact Premium Real Estate.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse bauhaus refait a neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,55M
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,97M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble de standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,73M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Show all Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$28,000
Villa downtown Raanana, quiet street near school Bilou. Level 1: very large living room with dining area, separate kitchen, master bedroom with dressing room overlooking the pool. Level 2: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Level 3: one suite. Basement: large room and mamad. Swimming pool and garden. Parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
The Rare Pearl! City Apartment 4 rooms new, residence with swimming pool Dimri, 140m2 + 20m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony, cellar, parking, air conditioning, 21st floor south. Never lived, free immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Nearly new 3-room apartment in Kiryat Moché, close to the tram station under construction, on the second floor of a small recent building with elevator. Two soccah balconies, triple exhibition, mamad. Excellent insulation, underfloor heating and powder chemech. Covered parking and accessibil…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications