  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking

Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
06/05/2026
$1,56M
05/05/2026
$1,55M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 35697
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, Frenchy

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Large 3 rooms + balcony 81m2 + 4m2 balcony 3rd floor with lift + parking Renovated Bauhaus building

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$975,800
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,68M
Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer 2p refait A neuf asc et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,95M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
Sumptuous penthouse of 170 m2 and 44 m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and prestigious building on the border between Bet Vegan and Kiryat Hayovel, a strategic location 2 steps away from everything. This exceptional property will seduce you with its volumes, natural light and pano…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,87M
Very sought after street Quiet and green residential Open view Fine volumes 108sqm living space + 28sqm of terrace
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,200
4 rooms terrace soccah small building Fourth floor adjacent cellar agamim view park building feels good promoter
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications