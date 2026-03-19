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Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee

Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
;
6
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ID: 35768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

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Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming duplex of 5 rooms of 158 m2 net (178 m2 gross) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Open view. Nice cashew kitchen. 4 bedrooms including mamad. A real nugget in downtown. Level 1: living room/dining area/kitchen/mamad and bathroom. Level 2: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
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