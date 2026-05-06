  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter

Residential quarter

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,95M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 36868
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Herzl, Old Central Bus Station

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For the sale of a 4th apartment | Elevator and a taboo parking lot | The neighborhood hints at the top Apartment 4 rooms approximately 90 sq. Floor 1 of 7 Parental unit Elevator Parking in the beta Large and spacious hosting space 2 services 2 Service rooms 3 residents on the floor 3 Air Directions: West | East | North A light, light and pleasant apartment throughout the day The poor. • The rebels Building is very safe and open! Organized asylum • Immediate evacuation – keys in the office Suitable for residential and investment • A real opportunity in a wanted area close to the exits, the first Azari Canyon, Rah Rothschild and the best educational frameworks in the city!

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,83M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,69M
Residential quarter 2 pieces avec ascenseur immeuble de standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$914,250
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,08M
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,42M
You are viewing
Residential quarter
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of Arnona, a 4-room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, with mirpeset, cellar and parking. Close to public transport and Talpiot commercial district. Price : 3650000 Shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Show all Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,405
New on the market to rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 141m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a gree…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$4,58M
JASMIN GIVATAYIM A new reference of residential luxury in Givatayim An exception project signed ICR The JASMIN GIVATAYIM project is developed by the ICR Group, which is the result of the alliance between Israel Canada and Raam Megourim, two major players in high-end real estate in Israel.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications