Residential quarter

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For the sale of a 4th apartment | Elevator and a taboo parking lot | The neighborhood hints at the top
Apartment 4 rooms approximately 90 sq.
Floor 1 of 7
Parental unit
Elevator
Parking in the beta
Large and spacious hosting space
2 services
2 Service rooms
3 residents on the floor
3 Air Directions: West | East | North
A light, light and pleasant apartment throughout the day
The poor.
• The rebels
Building is very safe and open!
Organized asylum
• Immediate evacuation – keys in the office
Suitable for residential and investment
• A real opportunity in a wanted area close to the exits, the first Azari Canyon, Rah Rothschild and the best educational frameworks in the city!
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
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