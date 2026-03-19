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Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,90M
06/05/2026
$1,90M
05/05/2026
$1,89M
;
3
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ID: 35759
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski

About the complex

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downtown Raanana. Duplex apartment on the 3rd and top floor. Immense living room. Atypical apartment with lots of charm. View of the park. High demand street. Parking.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,90M
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