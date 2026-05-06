Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion

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Apartment 3.5 rooms for sale
Jerusalem Street – Rishon LeZion
Looking for an excellent apartment to live or invest in? This one could be exactly what you need!
Property Details:
? 3.5 pieces
? About 70 m2
? 3rd floor on 3
? One apartment per floor – maximum privacy and quiet
? Especially quiet apartment, not exposed on Jerusalem street
? Parking on agreement with electric gate
? Bri (miklat) conforms to the standards in the building
? 2 air conditioners
? New solar water heater under warranty
? Apartment in excellent condition, partially renovated
? The building is undergoing external renovation
Highlights:
✅ Ideal for living or investing
✅ Total privacy – one apartment per floor
✅ Quiet and pleasant residential environment
✅ Potential for upgrading through renovation of the building
? Marketing Price: 1,720,000 ?
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
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