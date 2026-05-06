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Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$564,160
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7
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ID: 38270
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Apartment 3.5 rooms for sale Jerusalem Street – Rishon LeZion Looking for an excellent apartment to live or invest in? This one could be exactly what you need! Property Details: ? 3.5 pieces ? About 70 m2 ? 3rd floor on 3 ? One apartment per floor – maximum privacy and quiet ? Especially quiet apartment, not exposed on Jerusalem street ? Parking on agreement with electric gate ? Bri (miklat) conforms to the standards in the building ? 2 air conditioners ? New solar water heater under warranty ? Apartment in excellent condition, partially renovated ? The building is undergoing external renovation Highlights: ✅ Ideal for living or investing ✅ Total privacy – one apartment per floor ✅ Quiet and pleasant residential environment ✅ Potential for upgrading through renovation of the building ? Marketing Price: 1,720,000 ?

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Vente appartement 35 pieces rue jerusalem rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$564,160
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