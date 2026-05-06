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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 25 pieces rue karl netter tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,61M
;
8
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ID: 38872
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Montefiore, 37

About the complex

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In the heart of Tel-Aviv, in a new boutique building of only 12 apartments, discover this beautiful 2.5 rooms with high-end services, designed for demanding customers. - 90 m2 living space - Two sunny terraces of 13 m2 each (26 m2 in total) - 2nd floor on 6 with elevator - Building of only 3 apartments per floor - Full bathroom + guest toilet - Dressing - Private cellar - Private robotic parking - Mamak (common secure space upstairs) - Home automation (smart house) - Ground heating - Tollmans upscale kitchen, fully equipped with Miele appliances - Resident-only gym

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 25 pieces rue karl netter tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,61M
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