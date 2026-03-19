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Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
;
10
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ID: 35993
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tirza, 7

About the complex

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FOR SALE – 2 PARTS – AMERICAN COLONY – TEL-AVIV Apartment 50 m2 + terrace 7 m2, in new high standing building Located on the 1st floor, in absolute calm, spirit village in the middle of town Bright living room with open kitchen Spacious room (mamad included) On foot: Alma beach, Jaffa, Neve Tzedek, red line tram Rented property 7,500 / month – ideal investment or foot-to-earth Price: 3,400,000 (flexibility possible)

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
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