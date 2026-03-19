  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche

Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,05M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 35787
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • Address
    Shlomo VeChaya Angel, 19

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment located in a very sought after area in Kfar Saba Yerouka. In a 4-storey boutique building 2 min from Raanana, Canyon Ha Yerouka and all amenities. Very nice surface of 135 m2 net [179 m2 arnona]. Large living room overlooking a 26 m2 terrace. We enjoy the sun in the morning. The rooms are spacious. 2 bathrooms, 1 guest toilet, 1 open kitchen area, 1 underground parking and a cellar. Ask to be a little renovated.

Location on the map

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Herzliya, Israel
from
$8,500
Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,46M
Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,48M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,20M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,64M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Show all Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,72M
Independent villa for sale in Ashdod On a plot of 315m2 , villa of 265m2 living space left on a living room and kitchen on the ground floor , the bedrooms and bathrooms on the floor, as well as a furnished basement overlooking a courtyard. Very beautiful exteriors complete this property with…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Show all Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,46M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a new exclusivity. Discover a spacious and bright 7-room house in the pavilion area of the sought after Park. Characteristics: - Ultra design house, comfortable on 3 floors - 7 rooms with approximately 198 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m avec 22m de terrasse au 14eme etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,48M
New 5-room apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on the 14th, 15th and 18th floors in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem. Close to tram and shops. Open view. Parking and cellar included. Immediate entry. Price from 4.350.000 shekels, excluding our agency fees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications