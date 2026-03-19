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Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces de standing avec vue sur tout tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
;
6
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ID: 36361
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shaul HaMelekh, 29

About the complex

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In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the Teatro d'Habima. 120m2 living space with 3 bedrooms, large living room and independent kitchen. High quality product to be seized.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces de standing avec vue sur tout tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
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