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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
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5
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ID: 38255
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mints, 16

About the complex

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Quartier Adar Yossef

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
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