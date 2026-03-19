Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA
Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing
Location:
Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of the most prestigious districts of Tel-Aviv
Facing the sea and the Tayelet
Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport
Description of property:
Interior surface area: approx. 79 m2
Outdoors: approx. 10 m2 of balconies
Typology: 2 pieces
Natural brightness
Volume optimization
High-end finishes
Benefits:
Fully furnished and equipped (turnkey)
Recent building of standing
Elevator
Private parking space
Modern and well-kept common areas
Sector benefits:
Historical quarter, village atmosphere
High demand, local & international customers
Sea, culture, shopping and gastronomy on foot
Requested price: 6.700.000
Very selling customer – possible trading margin for serious buyer
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return