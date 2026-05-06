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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$798,750
;
9
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ID: 37582
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence. Characteristics of the property: Built surface area: 72 m2 Balcony : 10 m2 Located on the 2nd floor with elevator 3 pieces Improved kitchen with oven and gas hobs Air conditioning New doors and neat building entrance Private covered parking (not robotic) Location: Close to the sea Close to the light tram station Easy access to public transport Close to supermarkets, cafes and restaurants Close to Ha'atzmaout Boulevard and its green park

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$798,750
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