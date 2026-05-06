Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer

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For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence.
Characteristics of the property:
Built surface area: 72 m2
Balcony : 10 m2
Located on the 2nd floor with elevator
3 pieces
Improved kitchen with oven and gas hobs
Air conditioning
New doors and neat building entrance
Private covered parking (not robotic)
Location:
Close to the sea
Close to the light tram station
Easy access to public transport
Close to supermarkets, cafes and restaurants
Close to Ha'atzmaout Boulevard and its green park
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
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